Police searching for suspects in possible home invasion

By WRCB Staff
BRIDGEPORT, AL -

The Jackson County Sheriffs Office and the Bridgeport Police Department are searching for at least two suspects in a home invasion and shooting early Monday morning.

Several shots were fired inside a Bridgeport, AL apartment, but no injuries were reported during the incident, according to a news release.

Police are searching for a vehicle, which is described as a dark colored SUV and possibly occupied by two black male subjects and a black female subject.

The vehicle may have tinted windows and may have a temporary tag in the rear window.

Police says that these people may be armed and dangerous, and you should not attempt to contact the individuals.

Any information should be reported to the Jackson County Sheriff's office at 256-574-2610 or local police.

