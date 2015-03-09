University of Oklahoma boots frat after racist chant video Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 12:37 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 12:37 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The University of Oklahoma on Monday severed ties with a fraternity whose members allegedly chanted a racial slur and referenced lynching in a video, and the school president ordered the fraternity house closed.



"You are disgraceful. You have violated all that we stand for," the school president, David Boren, said in a statement. "Real Sooners are not racist. Real Sooners are not bigots."



He set a deadline of midnight Tuesday for the members of the fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, to move their things out of the fraternity house. Boren also appeared at a Monday morning rally with students to protest the video.



The video whose alleged members of the fraternity chanting a racial slur: "There will never be a (epithet) SAE!"



The national president of SAE apologized and said that it had closed the chapter and would expel all the members involved.



