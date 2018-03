Broken power line responsible for small fire at Harrison business

A downed power line is responsible for a small fire Monday morning in Harrison.A local convenience store owner was inside his adjoining home when the fire started at his business Park Grocery at 8400 Harrison Bay Road.Sunny Chaudhari said the damage to his store's roof is minimal and that he has insurance. No one was injured and firefighters from Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department confirm it was an electrical malfunction."The roof caught fire here under the wood because of the gutter line and the roof is a metal roof so it stretched the gutter line and started a fire here," Chaudhari said. "When I come out of my house, I saw the wires fell down on my roof and one wire fell down on the side of the building and it was burning there."Crews with Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC) were responding to a power outage from a nearby substation when the fire started."As the crews were running tests before restoring power, a protective device failed and a section of line broke and came into contact with the gutter of the the building," said VEC Communications Coordinator Robert McCarty. "A backup protective device did operate correctly but not after electricity arced from the broken section of line to the building's gutter."McCarty said they're investigating the cause of the failure but that another protective device has been added in the meantime.