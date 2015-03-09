GM ignition switch death count rises to 64 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GM ignition switch death count rises to 64

DETROIT (AP) - Families of at least 64 people killed in crashes caused by defective General Motors ignition switches will get compensation from the company.

Attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who was hired by GM to compensate victims, updated the total Monday. It was up from 57 last week.

An additional 108 injured people also are eligible for compensation.

The fund received a total of 4,343 claims by the Jan. 31 deadline. Of those, 1,571 are under review and 742 were deemed ineligible. Feinberg says the rest lacked documentation or were deficient.

GM knew about problem switches in Chevrolet Cobalts and other small cars for more than a decade but recalled them only last year. They can slip out of the "on" position, which cuts off the engine, knocks out power steering and turns off air bags.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

