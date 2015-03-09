What to do if you suspect a natural gas leak in your home

By Jeff Rossen and Jovanna Billington, NBC News

(NBC News) - On March 4, 2014, an explosion obliterated one house and damaged more than 60 others in a suburban housing development in Ewing, New Jersey. One woman was killed and seven other people were injured in the blast, caused by a natural gas leak.

And just two weeks ago, a gas explosion shook another New Jersey neighborhood, disintegrating a house in suburban Stafford Township. Fifteen people were hurt this time, two of them critically, and at least 80 families were forced out of their homes. From Philadelphia to Indianapolis, house explosions due to natural gas are making headlines, blowing homes to bits and sometimes leveling entire streets.

More than 177 million Americans rely on natural gas today, according to the American Gas Association. If you are one of them, you should make it a point to know where your gas meter is on your home, and how to operate it.

But what if you hear the hiss of a gas leak, or catch a whiff of a rotten egg smell? "There are a few quick things you can do," said Captain James Altman of the Santa Monica Fire Department.