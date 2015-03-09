World's largest 3D printer may be at ORNL

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has a new supersized 3D printer may be the largest in the world. Called Bertha, it’s reportedly capable of printing components up to 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 6 feet tall. ORNL photo

Oak Ridge National Laboratory has a new supersized 3D printer — perhaps the largest in the world — and plans to shift its research on additive manufacturing over the next few years to emphasize working with metals such as steel and aluminum.

The goal is to lower the cost and increase the speed to make 3D printing a viable alternative for large-scale, mainstream manufacturing.

The new machine is housed at ORNL's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility off Hardin Valley Road in West Knox County. It's capable of printing components up to 20 feet long, 8 feet wide and 6 feet tall, according to Lonnie Love, head of the lab's manufacturing systems research group

That easily surpasses the BAAM (Big Area Additive Manufacturing) system that the lab used to build the world's first car via 3D printing with assembly by Local Motors. That project attracted international attention and was a focal point of President Barack Obama's visit to East Tennessee earlier this year.

