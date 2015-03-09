A warm, wet week ahead

Good Monday. We start the week with warm, wet weather, and that will be the theme all week.

Today, we are starting with light rain showers keeping roadways wet for the morning commute with temps in the 40s. The rain will taper off late morning, and we will have overcast skies with little to no rain through the afternoon as the high reaches the low 60s. This evening, more rain showers will move in.

Those rain showers will last through tonight into Tuesday morning with the low Tuesday morning dropping to 53. I expect scattered showers on and off Tuesday with the high climbing to 69. The average high is 62.

All week long we will have rain showers on and off as a series of lows drift northward through the area. We will also continue with the warm weather. Highs will be in the 60s and lows will stay in the 50s.

Through the week, I think we will be able to squeeze about 3-4" of rain out of the air.

It looks right now like we will see some drying this weekend, especially Saturday. Sunday, however, may bring a few more isolated showers.

David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Light Showers, 46

Noon... Overcast, 55

5pm... Overcast / Shower?, 62