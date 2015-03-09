Finley's new turf comes Monday Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 12:31 AM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 12:38 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)--- Out with the old and in with the new.



That's exactly what is set to happen Monday at 10am at Davenport Field at Finley Stadium, as crews begin removing the near ten year old synthetic playing surface to install a new, state of the art carpet.



Finley Stadium Executive Director Paul Smith says the $525,000 renovation project was bankrolled by a joint public and private fundraiser.



A test strip of the "Astro Turf 3-D Extreme" was put down last year between the north end zone and locker rooms.



Sunday night prior to the turf removal, we ran into Notre Dame's Ricky Battles Jr. and his father as they took one last stroll on the carpet.

Both say they look forward to the new playing surface and the expected added safety the turf should provide.



Smith says for UTC Football fans who want to own a part of the old field turf , you can with a donation to UTC athletics.



