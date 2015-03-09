Furman upsets Mercer, advances to SoCon championship Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 12:00 AM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 12:00 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Croone had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Kris Acox had three key baskets down the stretch and 10th-seeded Furman upset third-seeded Mercer 52-49 on Sunday night in the Southern Conference semifinals.



The Paladins (11-21) received the Southern Conference's lowest seed with only five regular-season conference wins. But after three tournament victories, they advanced to the championship game Monday night against top-seeded Wofford.



Acox gave Furman the late momentum and a 46-44 lead on a putback dunk off a missed 3-pointer with 4:08 left. Twice more over the next 2:26, he put the Paladins back in the lead, the second time for good at 50-48.



Stephon Jelks made 1 of 2 free throws for Mercer (18-15) with 1:24 left, the Bears' final points. Gene Langan had a good look on a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but it rimmed out.



Ike Nwamu led the Bears with 15 points.



