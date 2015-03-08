Georgia Northwestern's Exposure Clinic Saturday in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB)-- The Bobcats of Georgia Northwestern Technical College are putting the welcome mat out for prospective student athletes.
All day Saturday, March 14th at the Rossville Athletic Center, the school will hold an exposure clinic.
It's open to all high school grads who want a shot at playing sports at the collegiate level.
Bobcats Athletic Director David Stephenson says all those interested in possibly attending GNTC just need to bring their best game, and an updated and completed sports physical form.
" One of the reasons why the whole program was started nine years ago was because we want to give local kids a chance to play college athletics," explainds Stephenson, " That, for the most part, maybe no one would give them a second chance or a second glance."
Georgia Northwestern's sports programs range from men's and women's basketball to golf, volleyball and cheerleading.
For more information, contact Georgia Northwestern Athletic Director David Stephenson (dstephenson@gntc.edu
<mailto:dstephenson@gntc.edu
.
GNTC is a member of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA), NJCAA's Region XVII, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, and an equal opportunity institute.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College serves Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties in Georgia with campuses currently located in Floyd, Gordon, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties. Approximately 16,000 people benefit from GNTC's credit and noncredit programs, making it the largest college in Northwest Georgia and the fifth largest technical college in Georgia.