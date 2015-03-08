Chattanooga's new vintage baseball teams play first exhibition

COUNTY - Catoosa
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB)-- Sunday, we got our first look at the two newest entrants into the Tennessee Vintage Baseball League, Chattanooga's Mountain City Club versus the Chattanooga Lightfoots.
Both teams call Fort Oglethorpe's Polo Field at the 6th Cavalry Museum's grounds their home for the 2015 season.
The Mountain City squad took the win over the Lightfoots, with team captain Justin "Wings" Angel getting the ceremonial game ball.
For Angel, vintage throw back styled baseball as it was played in the 1860's is just too cool.
" This is true baseball, at its core," explains Angel. " We pay to play , we don't get paid, there's no performance enhancing drugs and there's no egos, we're all here just having a good time, we love baseball, we love history and the camaraderie, its outstanding."
Opening Day is set for April 4th, noon at the Polo Field, with the Nashville Maroons visiting Mountain City.
Both teams are looking for extra players to round out their respective rosters.
If you would like more information, visit the league's website at http://tennesseevintagebaseball.com