Chargerettes fall to MLK in AA state title game 58-51

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Martin Luther King won its first high school girls basketball state championship Sunday, defeating McMinn Central 58-51 in the TSSAA Class AA title game.



The Lady Royals' state title comes in the school's second tournament appearance.



McMinn Central (30-6) led by as many 11 in the first half before MLK (29-6) began to whittle away at the lead.



Jordan Majors' layup with 5:46 left gave MLK a 41-39 lead and was part of a 5-0 run to give the Nashville school control of the game.



Molly Kadafer led MLK with 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line. Briana Smith added 16 points and Majors, the tournament MVP, had 10 points and nine rebounds.



MLK shot 24 of 36 from the free-throw line for the game



Jacobi Lynn led McMinn Central with 26 points.



