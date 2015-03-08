Wofford returns to SoCon title game; beats Western Carolina Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2015 8:43 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, March 8, 2015 8:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Spencer Collins scored 17 points, 10 at the free throw line, and top-seeded Wofford beat No. 4 seed Western Carolina 73-61 on Sunday to advance to the Southern Conference championship game.



Defending champion Wofford returns to the title game for the fourth time in six seasons - each time eliminating Western Carolina along the way.



The Terriers will face the winner of Sunday's other semifinal game, between No. 10 seed Furman and third-seeded Mercer, on Monday.



Lee Skinner had 14 points and Karl Cochran 11 for Wofford (27-6), which has a single-season school record for wins. The Terriers made 24 of 32 free throws, compared to 9 of 12 for the Catamounts.



James Sinclair paced Western Carolina (15-17) with 16 points. Torrion Brummitt added 12 and Mike Brown had eight with 12 rebounds.



The Catamounts trailed by as many as 18, but closed within 68-57 with 46 seconds left. Then Collins made 5 of 6 free throws to seal it.



