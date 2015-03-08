Haas wants to know if Kurt Busch will be eligible for Chase Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2015 7:57 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, March 8, 2015 7:57 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

In this May 22, 2014, file photo, Kurt Busch, left, walks with Patricia Driscoll before qualifying for a NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Kurt Busch's team owner doesn't know when the suspended driver will be reinstated by NASCAR.



But Gene Haas seemed to indicate Sunday that Busch will be back in the No. 41 when he is cleared to compete. The co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing said the organization wants to know if Busch will be eligible to race for the championship when he returns.



Busch was suspended two days before last month's season-opening Daytona 500 for an alleged domestic assault against a former girlfriend. He was not criminally charged, and NASCAR said Busch is working with them toward reinstatement.



He's missed three races, and would only be eligible for the Chase if NASCAR granted him a waiver.



Haas said after Kevin Harvick gave SHR its first win of the season on Sunday that he has no indication when Busch will be back in the car.



"At this time, that's really up to NASCAR," Haas said. "Some of our concerns are obviously does he come back, could he get into the Chase? Those issues really reside with NASCAR."



