Moc Lady Netters Open SoCon Play With 5-2 Win Over UNCG

---The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team began conference play Sunday defeating the UNCG Spartans 5-2. The Mocs looked determined after the loss to Middle Tennessee last week.

Chattanooga began the match by sweeping the doubles, winning at No. 1, 2, and 3 respectively. This put UTC up 1-0 in the match.

“I thought our girls came out ready to go and bounce back from a tough match on Wednesday, defending the home court,” stated head coach Jeff Clark . “Once again we played some solid doubles and it's always nice to be up 1-0 going into singles.”

The action started in singles when junior Alison Storie won her match due to an injury to Yasmin Franco at No. 6. Junior Kayla Jones followed with a straight-sets (6-4, 6-0) win over Soumeya Anane at No. 1 to put UTC up 3-0 in the match.

Junior Kelsey Coots sealed the overall win for Chattanooga with a (6-4, 6-3) victory over Kayla Gammie in straight sets at No. 2. Next off the court was freshman Samantha Caswell at No. 4 with her (6-2, 6-4) win over Corinne Blythe.

UNCG didn't give up after losing the match. Amy Ellis posted a (7-6 (7)) win over senior C.C. Mulyadi at No. 5. Senior Kaylene Chadwell fought hard to the end but Stephanie Falcon walked away in a close battle with a (6-2, 6-7, 1-0 (8)) win at No. 3 to end the day.

Chattanooga improves to 8-2 overall and 1-0 in SoCon action, while the Spartans dropped to 4-4 on the year. The Mocs are back in action on Wednesday, March 11, at Stetson. Chattanooga will visit the Hatters in Deland, Fla., at 2:30 p.m. (E.S.T.). Be sure to check the women's tennis schedule page for a link to live scoring.

UNCG 2, Chattanooga 5



March 8th, 2015 at Chattanooga (UTC Tennis Courts)

Singles competition



Doubles competition





Match Notes





UNCG 4-4

Chattanooga 8-2

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (6,1,2,4,5,3)

T-3:35 A-38

CHATTANOOGA, TN (GoMocs.com)