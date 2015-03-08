UTC softballers fall to #25 Kansas 11-3 Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2015 6:44 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, March 8, 2015 6:44 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DELAND, Fla. (GoMocs.com)–Despite securing seven hits against No.25 Kansas, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball team fell to the Jayhawks, 11-3 on Sunday morning.



Keeping the Mocs scoreless in the top of the first inning, the Jayhawks seized a 4-run lead in the bottom of the inning with a grand slam from Daniella Chavez. Chavez's hit flew past right center driving in Chanin Naudin, Maddie Stien and Chaley Brickey.



Leading Chattanooga into the second inning, Criket Blanco outmaneuvered KU's defense reaching first off a fielding error by Kansas third baseman Chanin Naudin. Blanco then advanced to second off a consecutive Kansas error. Anyssa Robles shadowed with a double to right field, her second of the year.



A wild pitch from Jayhawk Alicia Pille gave Blanco an opportunity for home plate. The second baseman registered her 11th run of the season and Robles advanced to third.



Alyssa Taylor hit a standing double to left center driving in Robles for Chattanooga's second run of the game. However, the Mocs' push was short lived as they gave up three more runs in the bottom of the inning, allowing Kansas to extend its lead to 7-2.



Cori Jennings who shut out the nationally ranked opponent on Saturday struggled on the mound as she walked five Jayhawks.



KU would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the third with the Jayhawks kept the bases loaded for most of the inning.



Chattanooga, which struggled to adjust to Pille's pitches early in the game, looked to be piecing something together in the top of the fourth inning as Alyssa Taylor and Sam Taylor walked and Mariana Wilkerson single to center field, loading the bases for UTC.



With runners in scoring position, a sacrifice fly to right field from J.J. Hamill would run in Taylor, bringing the score to 9-3. The Mocs would retire the Jayhawks in order for a quick wrap up of the inning.



The next set of runs came in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Jayhawks an eight point lead to end the game early at 11-3.



Chattanooga will return to the field next weekend in the USF Tournament in Clearwater, Fla. March 13-15.



