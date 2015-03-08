South Carolina downs Tennessee 62-46 to win SEC tourney Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2015 6:41 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, March 8, 2015 6:41 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Sports - Tennessee Lady Vols

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Tiffany Mitchell scored 17 points as No. 3 South Carolina earned its first women's Southeastern Conference Tournament championship with a 62-46 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Sunday.



The top-seeded Gamecocks (29-2) beat the Lady Vols for the second time in two weeks, and likely secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.



Mitchell was 5 for 10 from the field, while Aleighsa Welch added 14 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina - which shot 14 for 26 (53.8 percent) in the second half.



South Carolina was making its first appearance in the championship game, while second-seeded Tennessee (27-5) was attempting to win for the 18th time in 36 seasons.



Jordan Reynolds had 17 points to lead the Lady Vols, who finished with their lowest point total in tournament history.



