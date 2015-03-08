Funeral home offers flag retirement with veteran cremation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Funeral home offers flag retirement with veteran cremation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Middle Tennessee funeral home has begun offering to retire old flags with veterans who are cremated.

The Leaf-Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/1GNIoeK) reports Sykes Funeral Home in Clarksville is the first in Middle Tennessee to offer the Veterans Funeral Care Flag Retirement Program.

Owner Stewart Sykes says the decision to offer the service was easy to make. He said the business is located near the sprawling Fort Campbell Army post on the Tennessee-Kentucky line where more than 30,000 soldiers and civilians are based.

Sykes said the program "is another way we can serve the post and demonstrate our commitment to veterans' needs."

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

