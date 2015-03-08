Husband, 108, wife, 104, celebrate 82 years of marriage

Duranord and Jeanne Veillard have been married for 82 years now.On February 28, Duranord celebrated his 108th birthday, while his wife, Jeanne will turn 105 in May.Duranord was born in 1907 to a fisherman in southern Haiti. He grew up in Port-au-Prince, where he studied law, and married Jeanne in November 1932, the same month Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected.They raised five children together.In 1968, Duranord lost his job, and he and his wife moved to the United States after being awarded a visa to visit. He began work as a lab technician at the Good Samaritan Hospital, where he worked for ten years before retiring. Over time, each of their five children came to the United States after their parents.Read more at