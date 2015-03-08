District attorney requests investigation of drug task force

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The district attorney general for five East Tennessee counties has asked the state to investigate the actions of the local drug task force.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/1AQw9Zt) 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler made the request on Wednesday.

Effler asked both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the state Comptroller's Officer to look into the task force's procedures for storing and disposing of evidence and cash.

The district covers Campbell, Claiborne, Union, Scott and Fentress counties.

Task Force Director Melvin Bayless has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.