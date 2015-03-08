Former UT official said athletics interfered with discipline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former vice chancellor at the University of Tennessee in 2013 accused the athletics department of pressuring officials in charge of campus discipline to be lenient on student-athletes.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/1A58nKj ) former Vice Chancellor for Student Life Tim Rogers took his concerns to UT President Joe DiPietro and Chancellor Jimmy Cheek in 2013. The 38-year veteran employee retired shortly afterward, attributing his departure to an "intolerable situation."

Rogers blamed Cheek for pressuring the Office of Student Judicial Affairs to be lenient on student-athletes.

Cheek told The Tennessean that Rogers' staff was too strict in its discipline of both athletes and non-athletes.

DiPietro told The Tennessean he took Rogers' allegations seriously but was assured by Cheek and Athletics Director Dave Hart that athletics was not pressuring discipline officials.

