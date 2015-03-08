McMinn Central's Chargerettes back in state championship final - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Central's Chargerettes back in state championship final

MURFREESBORO, TN  (WRCB)-- The McMinn Central Chargerettes are back in familiar territory, Tennessee's Class AA basketball finals.
The Englewood crew beat Grainger County Saturday night at the Murphy Center, 49-44 to punch their ticket to the title match.                                       McMinn Central will face MLK who beat Elizabethton late Saturday night 69-57.
Sunday's championship tips off at 7pm EST.
The Chargerettes were led by guard Jacobi Lynn, who scored 18 points and none more important than the final six points.
With just under 2 minutes left in regulation and the game tied at 43 all, Lynn hit a tie breaking jump shot, then sealed the deal with clutch free throws.                The Chargerettes' Hannah Cherry threw down for 9 points, Ally Coleman contributing 8 points.
It's McMinn Central's 2nd trip to the state finals in school history with the Chargerettes wining it all in 2011.
