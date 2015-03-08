ACC announces tournament pairings Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2015 12:29 AM EST Updated: Sunday, March 8, 2015 12:29 AM EST Posted:Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Virginia, Duke, Notre Dame and Louisville earned the top four seeds in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and double byes into the quarterfinals.



The ACC announced its bracket Saturday night.



Virginia plays its opener Thursday against the winner between eighth-seeded Clemson and ninth-seeded Florida State. Second-seeded Duke will face either seventh-seeded North Carolina State or 10th-seeded Pittsburgh.



The tournament begins Tuesday with 12th-seeded Boston College facing 13th-seeded Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, the 11th seed, taking on 14th-seeded Virginia Tech.



Fifth-seeded North Carolina plays the Boston College-Georgia Tech winner on Wednesday with that winner facing Louisville - which clinched the No. 4 seed by beating Virginia on Saturday.



Sixth-seeded Miami draws the Wake Forest-Virginia Tech winner - and that winner faces third-seeded Notre Dame.



The championship is Saturday night.



