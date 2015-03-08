Bryan softballers sweep visiting Indiana Tech

DAYTON, TN (WRCB)-- The Bryan College Lady Lions took a pair of games in NAIA women's softball Saturday at the expense of visiting Indiana Institute of Technology.



Game one was a scoring deadlock through the first five innings, with Bryan plating three runs late for a shutout win.



The second game of the double header had a bit more offense, with Bryan winning the nightcap 8-6.



Bryan is now 7-6 on the season and heads to Kentucky for Berea College Tuesday.

