Mercer beats VMI 89-61, advances to SoCon semifinals - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mercer beats VMI 89-61, advances to SoCon semifinals

Posted: Updated:
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - T.J. Hallice had a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds, and Ike Nwamu scored 19 more to lead No. 3 seed Mercer to an 89-61 win over sixth-seeded Virginia Military Institute in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament Saturday night.
    
Stephon Jelks had 12 points and a career-high nine rebounds, and Jibri Bryan scored 14 for Mercer (18-14), which will face No. 10 seed Furman - an upset winner over second-seeded Chattanooga 69-67 - in the semifinals on Sunday.
    
VMI (11-19) made just 7 of 29 (24 percent) field goals, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range, in the first half and trailed 42-20 at the break.
    
The Keydets scored the first five points before back-to-back 3s by Bryan and Nwamu sparked a 26-4 run which gave the Bears the lead for good. Nwamu scored 12 over that stretch.
    
Julian Eleby led VMI with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.