Vanderbilt tops Mississippi 86-77 Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Riley LaChance scored 19 points and added eight assists to lead Vanderbilt past Mississippi 86-77 on Saturday night.



The Commodores (19-12, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) continued their late-season surge, winning a fifth straight game. They won this one mostly thanks to fantastic outside shooting - including a 56.5 percent mark from 3-point range.



Vanderbilt's 13 3-pointers tied a season high. Five Commodores scored in double figures, including Wade Baldwin IV, who added 15.



It was a costly loss for Ole Miss (20-11, 11-7), which dropped all the way from a potential No. 3 seed in next week's SEC tournament to No. 6. The Rebels struggled on defense the entire night, allowing the Commodores constant open looks from 3-point range.



M.J. Rhett led Ole Miss with 18 points while Jarvis Summers added 16. The Rebels have lost three of four games.





