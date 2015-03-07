Titans, Brett Kern agree to terms keeping punter off market Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 11:10 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 11:10 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a new contract with veteran punter Brett Kern keeping him off the free-agent market.



The Titans announced the deal Saturday night but did not release terms of the new deal.



The deal is worth $15 million over five years, two sources confirmed to The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the terms had not been announced.



The Tennessean first reported the deal.



The Titans originally claimed Kern off waivers from Denver in 2009, and the seven-year veteran just finished up his fifth season in Tennessee. He now is the Titans' career leader in both gross and net punting average. Kern's net average of 40.8 yards per punt last season was the best in team history.







