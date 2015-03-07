Jets beat skidding Predators 3-1 Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 10:52 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 10:52 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Blake Wheeler scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat Nashville 3-1 on Saturday night to hand the slumping Predators their sixth straight defeat.



Michael Frolik and Drew Stafford also scored for the Jets, who have won two of three.



Ryan Ellis had the Nashville goal. Before this skid, the Predators had not lost three in a row all season.



Frolik scored the game's first goal at 14:54 of the opening period. From the left side, Andrew Ladd found Frolik unchecked as he skated through the slot, and he beat goalie Pekka Rinne low to the glove side for his 15th of the season.



Frolik's six-game point streak established a career high. He has four goals and two assists in that span.



