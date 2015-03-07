Lowly 76ers surprise short-handed Hawks 92-84 Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 10:49 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 10:49 PM EST Posted:Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Hollis Thompson and Luc Mbah a Moute scored 19 points apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers surprised the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 92-84 on Saturday night.



Nerlens Noel had 11 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who won for the second time in 11 games. Philadelphia (14-49) entered with the NBA's second-worst record.



Jeff Teague had 17 points to pace Atlanta, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. The Hawks (49-13), who came in with the best record in the league, rested starters Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver and DeMarre Carroll - taking more than 41 points out of their lineup.



