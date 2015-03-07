Mathiang lifts No. 16 Louisville past No. 2 Virginia, 59-57 Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 9:52 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 9:52 PM EST Posted:Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Mangok Mathiang made a 15-footer with 2.7 seconds left to give No. 16 Louisville the lead in a 59-57 victory over No. 2 Virginia on Saturday night.



Evan Notle's inbounds pass went wide to end the Cavaliers' chance for a last-second win, giving Louisville the ball back underneath its own goal. Terry Rozier made a free throw for the final margin.



Virginia's Malcom Brogdon hit his fourth 3 of the half to give Virginia a 57-56 lead with 13 seconds left. Rozier then drew a double team and found Mathiang open at the free throw line for the winner and his only points of the game. It was Mathiang's second field goal since Jan. 31.



Montrezl Harrell had 20 points and 12 rebounds in his last home game to help Louisville (24-7, 12-6) clinch the fourth seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.



Brogdon scored 16 of his 17 points in the second half for regular-season conference champion Virginia (28-2, 16-2).



