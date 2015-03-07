Burdick leads Tennessee past Kentucky in SEC semis 75-64 Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 9:44 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 9:44 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Cierra Burdick had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 5 Tennessee pulled away to reach the women's Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game with a 75-64 win over Kentucky on Saturday night.



It's the 23rd time in 35 seasons the defending tournament champion Lady Vols (27-4) have reached the final, where they'll face No. 3 South Carolina on Sunday. They have won the tournament 17 times.



Burdick was 8 of 14 from the field as Tennessee won for the fifth time in six games since All-SEC center Isabelle Harrison was lost for the season with a knee injury.



Jordan Reynolds added 13 points and hit three 3-pointers for the Lady Vols, who were 9 of 19 overall from behind the arc.



Bria Goss led the No. 12 Wildcats (23-9), who lost in the championship game last year, with 16 points.



