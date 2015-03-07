Evans leads Pelicans to 95-89 comeback win over Grizzlies Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 9:40 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 9:40 PM EST Posted:Updated:

National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tyreke Evans scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from 18 points down to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-89 on Saturday night.



Eric Gordon scored 16 points, including two free throws with 24.5 seconds left, to help New Orleans win for the seventh time in nine games and pull a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.



Norris Cole added 12 points and his defense forced Mike Conley into an air ball on a 3-point attempt with 11 seconds left. Omer Asik grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, including one after Evans' missed free throw with 9 seconds left.



Jeff Green had 20 points for Memphis, but missed a free throw with 26.5 seconds left. Conley had 17 points and Beno Udrih 11 for the Grizzlies, who hurt themselves with 10 missed free throws.



