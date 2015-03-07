Evans leads Pelicans to 95-89 comeback win over Grizzlies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Evans leads Pelicans to 95-89 comeback win over Grizzlies

Posted: Updated:
National Basketball Association National Basketball Association
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Tyreke Evans scored 26 points, Anthony Davis added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from 18 points down to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 95-89 on Saturday night.
    
Eric Gordon scored 16 points, including two free throws with 24.5 seconds left, to help New Orleans win for the seventh time in nine games and pull a half-game behind Oklahoma City for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.
    
Norris Cole added 12 points and his defense forced Mike Conley into an air ball on a 3-point attempt with 11 seconds left. Omer Asik grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, including one after Evans' missed free throw with 9 seconds left.
    
Jeff Green had 20 points for Memphis, but missed a free throw with 26.5 seconds left. Conley had 17 points and Beno Udrih 11 for the Grizzlies, who hurt themselves with 10 missed free throws.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.