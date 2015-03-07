AP Source: Ingram returning to Saints on 4-year deal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AP Source: Ingram returning to Saints on 4-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a four-year contract extension.
    
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced a new contract with Ingram, who was due to become a free agent next week.
    
Ingram was one of two first-round picks by New Orleans in 2011, the other being defensive end Cameron Jordan.
    
Before last season began, the Saints chose not to exercise Ingram's option for 2015. Then Ingram proceeded to have the best season of his career in 2014, rushing for 964 yards and nine touchdowns, to go with 145 yards receiving.
    
Financial terms of the contract, first reported by ESPN, have not been released.

