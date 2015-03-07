Furman upsets UTC in SoCon tourney 69-67 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Furman upsets UTC in SoCon tourney 69-67

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Croone and Geoff Beans combined to shoot 11 of 12 at the free throw line in the final minute, and 10th-seeded Furman upset No. 2 seed Chattanooga 69-67 in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
    
The Paladins (10-21) will play either No. 3 seed Mercer (17-14) or sixth-seeded VMI (11-18) in the semifinals on Sunday.
    
Chattanooga (22-10) held a 31-26 halftime lead but a scoreless 4:17 span to start the second allowed Furman 10 straight points and a 36-31 advantage.  The Mocs got back in front, and with 6:17 to play led 49-45, but Furman answered with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.
    
Croone made six straight and Geoff hit 5 of 6 free throws to hold off a threatening Ronrico White, who scored all 11 of Chattanooga's points in the final 32 seconds.
    
Croone had 13 points and Devin Sibley 16 for the Paladins.



