Georgia survives 64-61 scare against Auburn Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 8:01 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 8:01 PM EST Posted:Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - J.J. Frazier hit two free throws with 4.9 seconds left and Georgia held on for a 64-61 win over Auburn Saturday in the regular-season finale.



The Bulldogs (20-10, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) avoided a potentially costly blow to their NCAA tournament hopes with clutch free throw shooting. The slumping Tigers (12-19, 4-14) faltered at the line.



Charles Mann gave Georgia a 62-60 lead on two free throws with 1:32 left after Auburn's TJ Lang missed two straight from the line. The Tigers forced a shot-clock violation with 37 seconds left.



Auburn missed two 3-pointers but Jordon Granger and Cinmeon Bowers grabbed the offensive rebounds, and Bowers was fouled with 5.8 seconds left.



Bowers made the second of two attempts.



Frazier led Georgia with 16 points while Mann had 15.



Auburn's KT Harrell had 24 points but couldn't hit a desperation shot at the buzzer.







