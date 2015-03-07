Austin Dillon dominates, wins Xfinity race at Las Vegas Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 7:59 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 7:59 PM EST Posted:Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Austin Dillon dominated the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he still had to hold off a hard-charging Ryan Blaney to wrap up the win Saturday.



Dillon led 183 of the 200 laps, but Blaney used fresh tires to chase down Dillon in the closing laps. Dillon needed to use a block with two laps to go to prevent Blaney from passing him for the lead.



Blaney followed Dillon around the track for the final lap, but he bobbled coming out of the third turn to end any shot of winning the race.



Dillon then cruised to the checkered flag, the third win of his career. His other two victories were in 2012 when he ran full-time in the series.



