Cartwright and Thomas win Rhea County High School Invitational

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) – The team of

Elijah Cartwright and Jacob Thomas representing Soddy Daisy High School

caught a five-bass limit weighing 17.86 pounds to take first place in the Rhea County High School Invitational Bass tournament held this Saturday at Chester Frost Park .

Taking second place was Rhea County 's Cody Gunter with two fish weighing 12.80 pounds. Cody also won big bass of the event with a giant largemouth bass weighing 9.40 pounds.

Finishing in third place was the Soddy Daisy High School team of Eli Mitchell and Abby Smith with one fish weighing 5.46 pounds.

Rounding out 4th and 5th place went to the teams of Drew Gunter & Chase Watson and Bryar Goins & Austin Goins from RCHS. Drew and Chase had 1 bass that weighed 3.13 lbs. Austin and Bryar had 1 bass weighing 2.69 lbs.





There were twenty-nine teams representing four different High School's that braved the below freezing morning temperatures to participate in

the Rhea County High School Invitational Bass tournament hosted by the Rhea County High School Eagle Anglers bass fishing team.

Participating schools were Soddy Daisy, Sale Creek, Chattanooga Central and Rhea County .

