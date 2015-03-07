Thornbury and Thornbury Win CFF Season Opener on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fishing Forum (CFF) held the first event of its eleven tournament season Saturday, March 7, 2015, out of Shellmound on Nickajack Lake . There were 19 teams consisting of Chattanooga Fishing Forum members that braved the below freezing morning temperatures to participate in the event.

The Father and son team of Tim and Tyler Thornbury caught a three-fish limit weighing 15.28 pounds to win first place in the tournament.

"We caught our better fish up the river fishing current breaks with a crankbait," said Tim.

The duo also weighed in the big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth weighing 6.44 pounds.

The Chattanooga Fishing Forum is an online fishing forum of local fisherman with a membership of nearly 8000 anglers. Qualifying for CFF tournaments requires active participation in the forum in the form of fishing reports, tournament reports, and general fishing and outdoors discussion. For more info on becoming a member visit www.chattanoogafishingforum.com

Tournament organizer Patrick McBride said, "Any CFF member can join us to fish, but each boat that participates in the tournament must have a combined total of at least 200 posts on the CFF. The minimum post rule was not meant to exclude anglers, it was designed to promote the active exchange of ideas and fishing reports on the CFF."

McBride says, "The purpose of the CFF Tournament Trail is to provide a low cost tournament format with a fellowship oriented atmosphere to anglers who want to participate in tournaments without the pressure or high costs associated with fishing higher-level events. In many cases these events can be used by tournament anglers to hone their skills in preparation for next level of tournaments, or to decide if they are tournament fishing material."

Listed below are the top 10 places:

1st - Tim Thornbury and Tyler Thornbury - 15.28 lbs.

2nd - Bo Campbell and Mike Wilson - 9.87 lbs.

3rd - Mark Eustice and Ray Blalock - 9.85 lbs.

4th - Eric Clark and Lake Clark - 8.03 lbs.

5th - Levi Goswick and Troy Goswick - 7.16 lbs.

6th - Seth Coleman and Mike Gregory - 6.83 lbs.

7th - Earl Westbrook and Nathan Osbourn - 6.14 lbs.

8th - Larry Smith and Steven Hall - 5.99 lbs.

9th - Derek McCullough and Chase McCullough - 5.78 lbs.

10th - Terry Williams and Jerry Goodner - 5.48 lbs.