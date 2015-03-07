WCU defeats ETSU 67-61 in OT Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 5:23 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 5:23 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Justin Browning scored a critical layup in the final minute of overtime and James Sinclair poured in 30 points with a career-high 14 rebounds on Saturday as No. 4 seed Western Carolina fought off fifth-seeded Eastern Tennessee State 67-61 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament.



Western Carolina (15-16) advances to play top-seeded, and defending champion, Wofford (26-6) in a semifinal on Sunday - a rematch of last year's title game.



Mike Brown added 16 points, including a pair of key free throws to extend the Catamounts lead late in overtime.



Eastern Tennessee State (16-14) closed out the season with four straight losses, but the quarterfinal was a battle as the Bucs closed with a five-point flurry in the final minute of regulation - Jalen Riley's 3-pointer setting up Lester Wilson's jumpshot to force overtime at 56-56.



Wilson scored 17, Rashawn Rembert 14 and A.J. Merriweather 11 with 10 rebounds for ETSU.



