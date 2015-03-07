Gordon crashes pole-winning car in final minutes of practice Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 5:21 PM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 5:21 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. AP photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Jeff Gordon crashed during the final practice before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where his pole-winning car was damaged enough that Hendrick Motorsports pulled out a backup Chevrolet.



Gordon had won the pole, but will have to drop to the rear of the field at the start of the race because he changed cars.



The accident happened in the final minutes of Saturday practice when Danica Patrick spun in front of him and Gordon was unable to avoid her car. Gordon's car suffered heavy damage to the nose and right rear.



Hendrick Motorsports did not have time to get the backup car on the track. The backup was previously used last year at Chicago, Charlotte and Texas.





