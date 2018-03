DeLAND, FLA (WRCB)-- The UTC softball team waited out Friday's rains for a Saturday sweep of two teams, one ranked a top 25 opponent.



The Mocs shutout 25th ranked Kansas 4-0 in the early game, and then followed it up with a similar 4-0 blanking of LaSalle in the afternoon bout.



The Stetson Tournament concludes tomorrow with a consolation game at 10am prior to the championship.