DeGrom efficient in 3 innings, Mets beat Braves

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) - NL Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom was efficient Saturday, needing just 27 pitches to get through three innings in the New York Mets' 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in a split-squad game.



DeGrom allowed one run and two hits and struck out one. He threw 22 strikes.



Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, acquired in the offseason trade that sent Evan Gattis to Houston, gave up one run and four hits in 1 2-3 innings.



Mets captain David Wright got his first hit of the spring, a double down the right field line. Michael Conforto, New York's top pick in the 2014 draft, drove in three runs with a double and two singles.



Eric Young Jr., who played last season with the Mets, drove in the lone run for the Braves.





