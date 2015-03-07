Former Vice President Walter Mondale Hospitalized, Jimmy Carter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Vice President Walter Mondale Hospitalized, Jimmy Carter Confirms

NBC News - Former Vice President Walter Mondale, 87, has been hospitalized for influenza, former President Jimmy Carter confirmed Friday.

During a speech at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Carter said he had spoken to Mondale, his former vice president, who was being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

"He went there for just a regular physical examination but had a fever, and they finally said that he has influenza," Carter told the crowd. "He is in the bed right this moment, but looking forward to come back home. He said tell everybody he is doing well."

A spokesperson for the Mayo Clinic in Rochester said the hospital would not be able to comment until Saturday morning. The hospital treated Mondale when he underwent heart surgery in February 2014.

His wife of 58 years, Joan, died on Feb. 4 at age 83 after a long illness.

Mondale served as Carter's vice president from Jan. 20, 1977 to Jan. 20, 1981. He also served as a U.S. senator from Minnesota and ambassador to Japan. He lost the 1984 race for president to Ronald Reagan.
