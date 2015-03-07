Mental health experts worry about proposed TennCare cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Proposed TennCare cuts would limit case management for adults with mental illness to only those who are coming out of hospitalization. Even then, the service would end after three months.

The cuts would save the state $10.5 million. But mental health care experts say the cuts are short sighted.

Ben Middleton is chief operating officer of Centerstone, which provides community-based behavioral health care. He told The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/17ZVWIa) that case management services actually save the state about $86 million a year. They do that by keeping people out of jails and hospitals and off the streets.

Gov. Bill Haslam included the cuts in his budget, but a spokeswoman says Haslam is giving it a second look. His office will be reaching out to stakeholders across the state in coming weeks.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

