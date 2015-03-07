AL woman, GA man sentenced in tax fraud scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say two people have been sentenced for their roles in a $3 million identity theft scheme.

Authorities say Carnesha Alexander of Phenix City, Alabama has been sentenced to 9 years and 3 months in prison and Robert Walker of Columbus, Georgia has been sentenced to 7 years and 10 months.

Prosecutors say the two and co-conspirators used stolen personal information to file more than 900 fraudulent tax returns requesting about $3.4 million in refunds. Prosecutors say the two and their accomplices applied for electronic tax filing numbers with the IRS by using the names of fake tax businesses.

Alexander and Walker are ordered to pay more than $840,692 in restitution.

