Police: Suspect in TN killing caught in Massachusetts

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted for a murder outside a Tennessee market has been captured in northwestern Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say 34-year-old Anthony Hardaway was arrested Thursday night at a home in Williamstown. He was detained as a fugitive from justice and faces extradition to Tennessee.

Police say Hardaway is wanted for the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Perry Folk in the parking lot of the Roadrunner Market in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Feb. 18. Authorities say they continue to look for potential accomplices.

The motive for the shooting hasn't been released.

Hardaway, of North Adams, Massachusetts, was jailed and unavailable for comment on the charges. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.

Police say Folk lived in Johnson City and was a former resident of Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

