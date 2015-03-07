Falcons PK Bryant enjoys breakfast at Graysville Elementary Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 12:12 AM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 12:12 AM EST Posted:Updated:

GRAYSVILLE, GA (WRCB)---Can you guess who came to breakfast at Catoosa County's Graysville Elementary Friday morning?

It was none other than Atlanta Falcons placekicker Matt Bryant, who was there for a USDA $60 thousand check presentation for Catoosa County, Georgia schools.

We had to ask him about the Falcons changing of the guard when it came to the team's head coach.

Former Falcon Mike Smith exiting for former Seahawk Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn.

According to Bryant, Quinn is making a good first impression upon his new squad.

" I think with the new coach coming in the guys are really going to like him, you can see the excitement, the confidence , the way he talks to you, so i think the guys will really enjoy it," said Bryant.





