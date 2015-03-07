Epps' 31 paces Lady Cats over MSU 76-67 in SEC Tourney Posted: Saturday, March 7, 2015 12:01 AM EST Updated: Saturday, March 7, 2015 12:01 AM EST Posted:Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Makayla Epps had 31 points as Kentucky rallied from 15 points down in the second half to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals with a 76-67 win over No. 11 Mississippi State on Friday night.



Epps was 12 of 21 from the field as the No. 12 Wildcats (22-8) used a 24-4 run to come back after being down 54-39 in the second half.



Sixth-seeded Kentucky, which will face Tennessee on Saturday, has reached the tournament semifinals in six straight seasons.



Jennifer O'Neil added 18 points for the Wildcats, who finished 25 of 51 (49 percent) from the field and improved to 2-0 this season against the Bulldogs.



Victoria Vivians led third-seeded Mississippi State (26-6) with 19 points, while Martha Alwal added 17 and Breanna Richardson 12. The Bulldogs were trying to reach the tournament semifinals for the first time in five years.





