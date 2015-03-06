Furman upsets The Citadel in SoCon tourney, 73-56, faces UTC Saturday Posted: Friday, March 6, 2015 11:18 PM EST Updated: Friday, March 6, 2015 11:18 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Croone scored 27 points and sparked No. 10-seed Furman to a 73-56 upset win over No. 7-seed The Citadel in a first-round game at the Southern Conference tournament Friday night.



The Paladins advance to play No. 2-seed Chattanooga in a quarterfinal game Saturday.



Furman (9-21), which split its two regular season games with The Citadel, took an 11-point lead, 38-27 at intermission and pushed it to 45-27 by scoring the first nine points of the second half.



Devin Sibley added 11 points as Furman shot 47.5 percent from the field (28 of 59), including 10 of 23 from 3-point range.



Brian White and Marshall Harris III each scored 11 points to lead The Citadel (11-19), which struggled from the field, hitting just 15 of 48 (31.3 percent), including 4 of 18 from distance. The Bulldogs were 22 of 25 from the free throw line.



