William Carey drops Dalton State 66-62

MONTGOMERY, AL (WRCB)-- If the Dalton State Roadrunners have learned one thing this season, its that the William Carey Crusaders have their number.



The top seeded team in the SSAC Tournament and fifth ranked nationally in the NAIA fell for the second time this season to William Carey, the latest defeat coming in Friday's Southern States Athletic Conference tournament's semifinal play a the Cramton Multiplex in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Roadrunners (27-4) jumped to a five point lead at half which they were able to hold until the twelve minute mark in the second half, but the Crusaders pressure game worked late.



Dalton had the lead with just 52 seconds left, but Carey prevails 66-62 to face Martin Methodist in the SSAC tourney championship Saturday.



Dalton State lives to ;play another day in the NAIA nationals later this month.

