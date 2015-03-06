William Carey drops Dalton State 66-62 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

William Carey drops Dalton State 66-62

Posted: Updated:

MONTGOMERY, AL (WRCB)-- If the Dalton State Roadrunners have learned one thing this season, its that the William Carey Crusaders have their number.

The top seeded team in the SSAC Tournament and fifth ranked nationally in the NAIA fell for the second time this season to William Carey, the latest defeat coming in Friday's Southern States Athletic Conference tournament's semifinal play a the Cramton Multiplex in Montgomery, Alabama.                                                                                                                                                                                                        

The Roadrunners (27-4)  jumped to a five point lead at half which they were able to hold until the twelve minute mark in the second half, but the Crusaders pressure game worked late.

Dalton had the lead with just 52 seconds left, but Carey prevails 66-62 to face Martin Methodist in the SSAC tourney championship Saturday.

Dalton State lives to ;play another day in the NAIA nationals later this month.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.